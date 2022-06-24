Skip to main content

Ted King Heads Back to The Bold and The Beautiful

Ted King, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jack Finnigan has got some explaining to do. Soap Opera Digest is reporting Ted King will reprise his role on The Bold and the Beautiful. Viewers (like myself) have been wondering where in the world Jack has been since his son Finn (Tanner Novlan) was "murdered" by birth mom Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). 

With his estranged wife Li (Naomi Matsuda) heading to the "upper room," now is a good time to see Jack. 

Look for King's return the week of July 4.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ted King, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

Ted King Previews "Big Scenes" to Come on B&B

By Carly SilverJul 14, 2021Comment
Ted King, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

Ted King Cast as Finn's Dad on B&B

By Carly SilverJun 21, 2021Comment
Kimberlin Brown, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila's Back: Kimberlin Brown Returns to B&B!

By Jillian BoweAug 2, 2021Comment
Dr. John Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Finn's Search for His Daddy Hits Close to Home

By Mike JubinvilleNov 14, 2021Comment