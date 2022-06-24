Ted King Heads Back to The Bold and The Beautiful

Steven Bergman Photography

Jack Finnigan has got some explaining to do. Soap Opera Digest is reporting Ted King will reprise his role on The Bold and the Beautiful. Viewers (like myself) have been wondering where in the world Jack has been since his son Finn (Tanner Novlan) was "murdered" by birth mom Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

With his estranged wife Li (Naomi Matsuda) heading to the "upper room," now is a good time to see Jack.

Look for King's return the week of July 4.