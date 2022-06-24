Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless' Jason Thompson and Melissa Ordway to Miss Emmys After COVID Diagnoses

The Young and the Restless stars Jason Thompson (Billy) and Melissa Ordway (Abby) will miss tonight's 49th Annual Daytime Emmys ceremony. Both stars have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Thompson, up for Outstanding Lead Actor, posted a video to Instagram, sharing the news and wishing fellow nominees well:

Outstanding Supporting Actress nominee Ordway posted a written message to the social media platform, saying:

I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to celebrate with everyone on Friday. I’ve cried lots of tears.

Check out her full note below.

