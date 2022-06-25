The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 27-July 1, 2022

Rena Sofer

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) connection is still very strong.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) returns for Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Paris’ (Diamond White) wedding.

Eric (John McCook) tells Quinn (Rena Sofer) their marriage is kaput AND he wants to be with Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

Finn wakes up.

Charlie (Dick Christie) returns to Forrester.

Eric tells Quinn she should be with Carter.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) freaks out when Finn remembers everything.

Sheila tells Mike (Ken Hanes) everything about Finn and Steffy’s shootings.

Quinn stuns folks with a revelation.

When the lights go out, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) get romantic.

Mike supports Sheila in her efforts to care for Finn.

Donna tells Brooke about her reconciliation with Eric.

Quinn rushes to try and stop Carter and Paris’ wedding.

Jack (Ted King) returns ,and asks Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Taylor (Krista Allen) for help finding Li (Naomi Matsuda).

Ridge and Taylor promise they will bring Sheila to justice.

