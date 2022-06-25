Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Sami Divorces EJ Who Runs Straight to Belle

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of June 27-July 1, 2022
Alison Sweeney

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Sami's (Alison Sweeney) impending marriage to Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) needs to clear a hurdle...EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). She serves him with divorce papers so she can move on.

Sami isn't the only one who wants to move on. EJ's had his eye on Belle (Martha Madison) for quite some time. The two hook up before the ink dries on the papers. That sound you hear is a match is being lit for a powder keg.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

