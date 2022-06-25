Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of June 27-July 1, 2022

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

JJ (Casey Moss) returns for Abigail’s funeral.

Hope informs Ciara (Victoria Konefal) that she is sending her and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) a gift.

Roman (Josh Taylor) pressures Eric (Greg Vaughan) to tell Nicole (Arianne Zucker) how he feels.

When Melinda (Tina Huang) strikes, Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) retaliate.

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) dreams of a future with Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer).

Nancy (Patrika Darbo) finds herself being questioned by Rafe (Galen Gering).

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) comfort Chad (Billy Flynn).

Lani (Sal Stowers) says goodbye to her friends and family and heads to Statesville.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) signs the divorce papers.

JJ and Chad grieve together.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) pulls a blade on Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Ben seeks out Marlena’s advice.

Evan (Brock Kelly) gets a surprising bit of information from Orpheus (George DelHoyo).

Belle (Martha Madison) and EJ hit the sheets.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) come face to face.

Jan Spears gets a call from Orpheus.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) walk in on Shawn Douglas and Jan Spears.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is gutted by Eli’s (Lamon Archey) decision.

Hope’s gift to Ben and Ciara is a houseboat - “Living In Cin”

