General Hospital Spoilers for the week of June 27-July 1, 2022

Avery Pohl

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Brando (Johnny Wactor) is forced to make a hard choice about Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) goes to Sonny (Maurice Benard) for help.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Cameron (William Lipton) think they have a plan to save Trina (Tabyana Ali).

Marshall (Robert Gossett) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) discuss Trina.

Carly (Laura Wright) tries to avoid Sonny’s questions.

Sonny pushes Nina (Cynthia Watros) to tell him her troubles.

Esme (Avery Pohl) gets cute with Rory (Michael Blake Kruse) at the Metro Court.

Shocking no one, Cameron and Spencer’s plans go wrong before they begin.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) attempt to get alone time is interrupted by Cody (Josh Kelly).

Felty (Brian Norris), the troublesome paparazzo, appears just as Sasha is headed for her TV appearance.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: ELQ Board Members Meet to Decide The Company’s Future

Ava (Maura West) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) decide to divorce, but remain together.

Cody’s connections throw Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) for a loop.

Esme asks Nikolas to get her internship back at Spring Ridge.

Finn (Michael Easton) and Gregory (Gregory Harrison) give Chase (Josh Swickard) advice.

Spencer tries to get a DNA test.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) gets an unexpected visitor.

Michael and Sasha remember they know each other.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) receives something odd when speaking with Kevin (Jon Lindstrom).

Carly eviscerates Spencer and Esme.

Esme blackmails Nikolas to re-establish her access to Spring Ridge.

Laura (Genie Francis) is worried about Anna’s (Finola Hughes) growing relationship with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Sasha works a deal with Felty.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Lucy (Lynn Herring) have concerns for Brando.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) has a proposal for Nina.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Gregory have a tense sit down.

Sasha’s TV appearance goes terribly wrong.