The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Carter Faces a Choice When Quinn Crashes His Wedding to Paris
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of June 27-July 1, 2022
Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!
Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is at the altar, ready for the wedding he's not so sure he really wants. Quinn (Rena Sofer) finds out her marriage is over and runs to the venue to put the kibosh on the event.
Quinn publicly declares she wants to be with him, but Paris (Diamond White) implores Carter to go through with the ceremony. Carter must now make a choice about where his heart truly lies.
Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!