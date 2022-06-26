Billy Flynn, Marci Miller

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of June 13-17, 2022. Preemptions due to the January 6th hearings and the U.S. Open golf tournament plagued daytime this week, and seemed to impact the weekly numbers across the board with one notable exception. Let’s get into it…

On the game show front, the news was not great. The Price is Right averaged 3.947 million viewers across both half-hours for the week representing a significant drop of 205,000 total viewers. TPIR also dipped slightly in the key demo of Women 18-49. The CBS game show also dipped 123,000 total viewers year to year. TPIR’s game show counterpart, Let’s Make a Deal averaged 2.407 million viewers across both half-hours for the week. LMAD dipped across both key demos, and was down a significant 246,000 total viewers for the week and 155,000 total viewers year to year.

On the talk show front, the news was not a whole lot better. The View (2.210 million/1.6) dropped 75,000 total viewers for the week and 106,000 total viewers year to year. Preemptions impacted the ABC talker, as only Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday were the only episodes that counted towards their ratings. The Talk (1.389 million/1.0) was the only other talk show with notable numbers. The CBS chatfest dropped 91,000 total viewers for the week and was down in both key demos. However The Talk, which was preempted on Thursday, was one of only three daytime broadcast shows that demonstrated gains in yearly numbers up 149,000 total viewers from the same week last year.

On the daytime drama front, Days of Our Lives (1.723 million/1.2) was the only show in all of daytime to post gains in both weekly and yearly numbers. The NBC daytime drama was preempted on both Thursday and Friday, but managed to post an increase of 76,000 total viewers for the week and 83,000 total viewers year to year, but dropped in both key demos. DAYS featured stories focused on the murder of Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) and the gut-wrenching grief of Chad (Billy Flynn), Jack (Matthew Ashford), and Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain).

General Hospital (2.147 million/1.5) dropped a slight 45,000 total viewers for the week, and a minute 15,000 total viewers year to year. Despite a Thursday preemption, GH managed to hold steady across both key demos, topping both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless among Women 18-49 as Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) expressed his displeasure with Esme’s (Avery Pohl) continued slow progress, and Carly (Laura Wright) hashed out her issues with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

The Young and the Restless (3.273 million/2.3) dropped 162,000 total viewers for the week as Victor (Eric Braeden) flew off the handle when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) informed him of her plans to reunite with Ashland (Robert Newman), and Adam benefitted as he was promoted to CEO of Newman Enterprises. Despite a Monday repeat, the CBS daytime drama managed to be one of only three daytime broadcast series to improve their yearly numbers, gaining 89,000 total viewers from the same week last year.

The Bold and the Beautiful (2.747 million/(1.9) brought up the daytime drama year this week. After a May Sweeps period filled with wild ratings highs, the CBS drama dropped a whopping 315,000 total viewers for the week, and 44,000 total viewers year to year. B&B, which was preempted on Thursday, was down across both key demos, but still managed to tie Y&R in both. The perennial number 2 daytime drama featured Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) discovery that Li (Naomi Matsuda) was keeping Finn (Tanner Novlan) alive and hidden from everyone else, and Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) continued relationship drama.

