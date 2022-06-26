Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Promo: Victoria Makes a Solid Plan to Take Down Her Family

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of June 27-July 1, 2022
Amelia Heinle

Amelia Heinle

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is done with her family's interference. She plots to undermine them and their business...Newman Enterprises. It's no surprise that Ashland (Robert Newman) has her back and is prodding her to keep her eye on the prize.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Victoria Catches Her Family Off Guard By Reconciling With Ashland

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) confides in Victor (Eric Braeden) that he may be targeted for betraying his sister.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Victoria Newman, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Victoria Catches Her Family Off Guard By Reconciling With Ashland

By Mike JubinvilleJun 5, 2022Comment
Ashland Locke, Victoria Newman, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Victoria Sides With Ashland and Unleashes Her Fury on Victor

By Mike JubinvilleMar 6, 2022Comment
Robert Newman, Amelia Heinle, The Young and The Restless, CBS
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Ashland's Lies Threaten to Upend His Marriage to Victoria

By Mike JubinvilleFeb 20, 2022Comment
Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Suspicions Surrounding Ashland's Motives Grow

By Mike JubinvilleAug 15, 2021Comment