The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of June 27-July 1, 2022

Amelia Heinle

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is done with her family's interference. She plots to undermine them and their business...Newman Enterprises. It's no surprise that Ashland (Robert Newman) has her back and is prodding her to keep her eye on the prize.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) confides in Victor (Eric Braeden) that he may be targeted for betraying his sister.

