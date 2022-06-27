Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1050: 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Reaction

DC

DC

On episode 1050 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin react to the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

From the winners and losers to the red carpet fashion and the show's surprises, they dive into the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Twitter: @DCConfidential, Luke_Kerr, Mike Jubinville, JillianBowe and Josh Baldwin.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1049: 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Predictions

By Daytime ConfidentialJun 20, 2022Comment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC#1045: 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations

By Daytime ConfidentialMay 25, 2022Comment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1006: 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Reactions

By Daytime ConfidentialJun 30, 2021Comment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #971: Daytime Emmy Awards Reaction

By Daytime ConfidentialJun 30, 2020Comment