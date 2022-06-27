Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1050: 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Reaction

DC

On episode 1050 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin react to the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

From the winners and losers to the red carpet fashion and the show's surprises, they dive into the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

