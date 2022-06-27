Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Episode 1051: 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet and Press Room Recap

On episode 1051 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr is joined by Melodie Aikels who dishes about the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards and the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Aikels shares her favorite highlights from both ceremonies and teases a "bonkers" upcoming storyline from one of the four network soaps.

She talks about the Winner's Walk which was used instead of a classic press room.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

