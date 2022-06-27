Skip to main content

General Hospital Star Nancy Lee Grahn Dishes Emmys Fashion Statement

Nancy Lee Grahn

General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) was a standout on the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys red carpet. Her accessories and even her body bore messages in support of Roe v. Wade and reproductive freedom after that landmark decision was overturned. Grahn told People what went into creating this outfit.

Our audience is predominantly women. They are our primary and valued audience and I respect women enormously. Today, they've had their dignity taken away from them because the six extremists on the Supreme Court have issued women a death warrant. So I can't get over that to be all smiley here.

She added:

There's a fraction of this audience that are very angry at me, and that's the risk I'm willing to take. I feel that my voice as a citizen trumps being an actor.

