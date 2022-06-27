ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital's Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) is caught between a rock and a hard place. He slept with his son's girlfriend Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl), and he's trying to keep things going well with his wife, Ava (Maura West). Coloma previewed the drama in store in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.

Esme is pissed that her access at Spring Ridge has been revoked...and she needs Nik to help her out. He tries to reject her offer, but Coloma said:

At this point, he knows he's in a bad situation, and in the sober calm of daylight, he's just like, 'How do I get out of this?' He doesn't necessarily want to get involved in anything that she's going on.

Esme then proves she's her father Ryan's (Jon Lindstrom) daughter by blackmailing the prince. If he doesn't do as she says, she'll tell Ava all about their recent tryst. But Nikolas isn't necessarily repulsed by her offer. Coloma said:

It's just so twisted, but I think he finds it a tiny bit endearing. In the Cassadine world, manipulation and blackmail are kind of their stock-in-trade. He's aware that she's blackmailing him, but it's familiar to him.

Meanwhile, Nikolas' only option is to go along with Esme's plans. Coloma said: