Skip to main content

General Hospital's Marcus Coloma on Nikolas' Latest Problem: "He's Trapped"

Marcus Coloma, General Hospital

General Hospital's Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) is caught between a rock and a hard place. He slept with his son's girlfriend Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl), and he's trying to keep things going well with his wife, Ava (Maura West). Coloma previewed the drama in store in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.

Esme is pissed that her access at Spring Ridge has been revoked...and she needs Nik to help her out. He tries to reject her offer, but Coloma said:

At this point, he knows he's in a bad situation, and in the sober calm of daylight, he's just like, 'How do I get out of this?' He doesn't necessarily want to get involved in anything that she's going on.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Esme then proves she's her father Ryan's (Jon Lindstrom) daughter by blackmailing the prince. If he doesn't do as she says, she'll tell Ava all about their recent tryst. But Nikolas isn't necessarily repulsed by her offer. Coloma said:

It's just so twisted, but I think he finds it a tiny bit endearing. In the Cassadine world, manipulation and blackmail are kind of their stock-in-trade. He's aware that she's blackmailing him, but it's familiar to him.

Meanwhile, Nikolas' only option is to go along with Esme's plans. Coloma said:

He's trapped. It's getting a little bit dicey, but I don't think he's surprised. I think he still looks at her as a troubled, tortured person who needs help.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Marcus Coloma
General Hospital

GH's Marcus Coloma Talks Nikolas-Ava-Elizabeth-Franco Quad

By Carly SilverJun 12, 2020Comment
Nikolas Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

Marcus Coloma Dishes Cassadine Family Drama on GH

By Carly SilverDec 2, 2021Comment
Marcus Coloma
General Hospital

Marcus Coloma Talks Nikolas' Turn to the Dark Side on General Hospital

By Carly SilverDec 10, 2019Comment
Marcus Coloma, General Hospital
General Hospital

Marcus Coloma Opens Up About Spencer's Return on GH

By Carly SilverJul 6, 2021Comment