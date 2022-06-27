Sofia Mattsson

This week on General Hospital, some confrontations are going down in Port Charles that are too juicy to miss.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) has a freak out on Lucy (Lynn Herring) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) over at Deception.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) tells someone (possibly Spencer (Nicholas Chavez?) if they don't beat it, she will have them tossed out.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) asks Ned (Wally Kurth) if his plan is worth being at odds with his family at the Quartermaine mansion.

Watch the promo below!