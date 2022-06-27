Skip to main content

WATCH: Kristian Alfonso Chats From The Set of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (VIDEO)

Kristian Alfonso, Victoria Konefal

Kristian Alfonso, Victoria Konefal

It's been two years since Kristian Alfonso left Salem and now she's back! Alfonso will reprise her popular Days of Our Lives role of Hope Williams Brady in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, which premieres on July 11.

Alfonso is filming in Montreal and shared some her emotions about returning to a very familiar place in her long soap career. Who did she share her first scene with? Her onscreen daughter Ciara (Victoria Konefal) of course!

Are you looking forward to seeing Hope again? Watch the video below and share your comments!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Peter Reckell, Kristian Alfonso, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

SHOCKER: Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso Reprise DAYS' Bo and Hope For Beyond Salem

By Carly SilverApr 18, 2022Comment
Kristian Alonso, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

WATCH: DAYS' Kristian Alfonso Teases Beyond Salem Chapter 2: "The Audience is Going to be in Shock" (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverApr 22, 2022Comment
Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson, Jackee Harry, James Reynold, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

WATCH: DAYS: Beyond Salem Cast Does EW Roundtable (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverSep 10, 2021Comment
Loretta Devine
Days of Our Lives

Loretta Devine Joins Second Installment of DAYS: Beyond Salem

By Jillian BoweJun 2, 2022Comment