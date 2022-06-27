WATCH: Kristian Alfonso Chats From The Set of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (VIDEO)

Kristian Alfonso, Victoria Konefal

It's been two years since Kristian Alfonso left Salem and now she's back! Alfonso will reprise her popular Days of Our Lives role of Hope Williams Brady in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, which premieres on July 11.

Alfonso is filming in Montreal and shared some her emotions about returning to a very familiar place in her long soap career. Who did she share her first scene with? Her onscreen daughter Ciara (Victoria Konefal) of course!

Are you looking forward to seeing Hope again? Watch the video below and share your comments!