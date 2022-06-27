Co-Stars and Couples SIZZLE on 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Finola Hughes, James Patrick Stuart AFF/Steven Bergman

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet was the place to be to see your favorite on-screen couples–like General Hospital's Finola Hughes and James Patrick Stuart–or catch co-stars hanging out.

Check out the photos below!