Daytime's Leading Men Bring The Heat on The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Greg Vaughan AFF/Steven Bergman

Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan was among the leading men who brought the hunk factor to the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet.

RELATED: Daytime's Leading Ladies STUN on The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Check out more Daytime Emmy red carpet photos below!