Former One Live to Live Fan Favorite Susan Batten Checks Into General Hospital

One Live to Live fan favorite Susan Batten (ex-Luna Moody Holden) is heading to Port Charles. Batten will appear on General Hospital!

The actress best known for her role as Luna Moody, the deceased wife of Max Holden (James DePaiva), from 1991-1995, 2002-2004, and briefly in 2012. Soap Opera Digest is reporting Batten got the call from former OLTL boss Frank Valentini to play the role of home shopping star Flora Gardens.

Batten's character will mix it up with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) for a few scenes. Look for her to debut on GH this week.