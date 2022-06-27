Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless' Mishael Morgan on Emmy Win: "I Was Still at a Level of Disbelief"

Mishael Morgan

The Young and the Restless's Mishael Morgan (Amanda Sinclair) made history June 25 as the first Black actress to take home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy. She reflected on her win and how it made her think of her late father, Michael.

Morgan told Entertainment Tonight of hearing her name called::

I knew it, I felt it and I was still at a level of disbelief.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

She added that the moment reminded her of her late father. Michael Morgan passed away at age 67 on November 15, 2019. Morgan reflected:

I just keep thinking like, 'Dad, we did it.' When I was growing up he would always say that you have to be 10 times better. But now, I want to create a world where you don’t have to be 10 times better. Where we can all be just as great and celebrated for it. And girls that look like me and girls that don’t look like me, all different colors of the rainbow now can know that that glass ceilings is broken. You have no excuse. Go for it. Just go for it.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Michael Faiman, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Melissa Ordway, Ptosha Storey, Bryton James, Mishael Morgan, Peter Bergman, Jason Thompson, Jordi Vilasuso, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

WATCH: Y&R Stars Talk Emmy Reels and Excited Reactions (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverMay 16, 2022Comment
Mishael-Morgan-03
The Young and the Restless

Y&R's Mishael Morgan Talks "Heartbreaking" Scenes

By Carly SilverJan 22, 2021Comment
Mishael Morgan, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan Returns to Y&R

By Carly SilverApr 22, 2021Comment
Mishael Morgan
The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan Delves into Playing Hilary vs. Amanda on Y&R

By Carly SilverApr 21, 2020Comment