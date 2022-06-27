The Young and The Restless' Mishael Morgan on Emmy Win: "I Was Still at a Level of Disbelief"
The Young and the Restless's Mishael Morgan (Amanda Sinclair) made history June 25 as the first Black actress to take home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy. She reflected on her win and how it made her think of her late father, Michael.
Morgan told Entertainment Tonight of hearing her name called::
I knew it, I felt it and I was still at a level of disbelief.
She added that the moment reminded her of her late father. Michael Morgan passed away at age 67 on November 15, 2019. Morgan reflected:
I just keep thinking like, 'Dad, we did it.' When I was growing up he would always say that you have to be 10 times better. But now, I want to create a world where you don’t have to be 10 times better. Where we can all be just as great and celebrated for it. And girls that look like me and girls that don’t look like me, all different colors of the rainbow now can know that that glass ceilings is broken. You have no excuse. Go for it. Just go for it.