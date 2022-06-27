The Young and The Restless' Mishael Morgan on Emmy Win: "I Was Still at a Level of Disbelief"

The Young and the Restless's Mishael Morgan (Amanda Sinclair) made history June 25 as the first Black actress to take home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy. She reflected on her win and how it made her think of her late father, Michael.

Morgan told Entertainment Tonight of hearing her name called::

I knew it, I felt it and I was still at a level of disbelief.

She added that the moment reminded her of her late father. Michael Morgan passed away at age 67 on November 15, 2019. Morgan reflected: