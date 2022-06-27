WATCH: John McCook and Wife Laurette Reveal Origin of Character's B&B Nickname (VIDEO)

The Bold and the Beautiful veteran John McCook (Eric Forrester) is known as the patriarch of the Forrester fashion dynasty. But by on-again lover Donna (Jennifer Gareis), he is affectionately referred to as "honey bear." The recent Emmy winner and his wife Laurette Spang-McCook explained the origin of Eric's sweet nickname on an Emmy pre-show episode of Bold Live.

Chatting with B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk, McCook said Laurette sometimes runs lines with him.

Sprang-McCook added:

The 'honey bear' thing? I called him 'honey bear' years ago. So when that appeared on the show, it was a little like, 'Are you kidding me? You're my honey bear!'

McCook chimed in:

She actually accused me of telling them, 'Use that.' But I didn't tell them to use it; it just came up.

She noted:

But I love Jennifer, so Jennifer came have it.

Watch the full interview below.