Daytime Emmy Red Carpet Who Wore it Better: Kelly Thiebaud or Kelly Monaco? (POLL)

Kelly Thiebaud by HutichsonPhotos.com, Kelly Monaco by AFF/Steven Bergman

General Hospital's Kelly Thiebaud and Kelly Monaco have similar taste in red carpet style, at least at the Daytime Emmy Awards. In 2021, Thiebaud wore a darker green version of the dress Monaco wore at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Both actresses look stunning, but who do you think wore it better?

Vote below!