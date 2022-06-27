The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victoria Schemes on Her Loved Ones

Amelia Heinle

Lily: The Chancellor-Winters CEO (Christel Khalil) cajoles Billy (Jason Thompson) into making a change.

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) goes to Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) for help.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) has a new strategy to get payback on Ashland (Robert Newman). Meanwhile, Victor helps Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) plot against Diane (Susan Walters). Watch for Victor to issue a demand from Adam (Mark Grossman).

Ashland: Locke makes a huge discovery. Look for Ashland's schemes to blow up in his face.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) gets caught between a rock and a hard place. Look for Nick to debate a significant change.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland plan to create their own company. The two decide to fund the venture themselves. Victoria tells Ashland she put $250 million in an account, and he needs to match hers.

Once Ashland leaves to make the necessary arrangements, it becomes clear Victoria has her own game going and Ashland isn't privy to it. Look for her to end up in a sticky situation.

Adam/Sally: The two (Courtney Hope) celebrate a victory.

Chelsea: The con artist/fashion designer (Melissa Claire Egan) debates a new job offer.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) keeps firm with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).