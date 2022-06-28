Peter Reckell

It's here! Peacock has just dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2! The second installment of the digital series features Salem favorites globetrotting from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong in a an action-packed drama.

Fans will catch up with Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla's (Mary Beth Evans) children, while John Black (Drake Hogestyn) heads to San Francisco to reunite with his son Paul (Christopher Sean).

Viewers will finally get the answer to what Hope (Kristian Alfonso) has been up to for the past two years when Ciara (Victoria Konefal) introduces her to her son Beauregard Brady Weston. See what's going on with Bo (Peter Reckell)...and where do Loretta Devine and Alan Michaels (Steve Burton) fit into all this?

Watch the sizzling trailer below!

The five episodes kick off on July 11 on Peacock.