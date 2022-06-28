Skip to main content

Guiding Light Former Scribes Commemorate 70th Anniversary on The Locher Room Thursday

GL 70th logo

Former Guiding Light writers Jill Lorie Hurst, Danielle Page, and Brett Staneart are taking a look back at their time in Springfield. The trio will celebrate GL's 70th anniversary in The Locher Room with Alan Locher, who also served as the publicist of the show.

The scribes and Locher will discuss their love for GL and how they wound up working for the show they watched and were fans of.

The episode broadcasts live on June 30 at 3 PM EST here.

