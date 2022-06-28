Head Writer Ron Carlivati Previews What's Coming on Days of Our Lives and Beyond Salem

AFF/Steven Bergman

Expect plenty of sizzling drama this summer on Days of Our Lives and Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem! Head writer Ron Carlivati spoke to Soap Hub about what some fan-favorite characters will be undergoing in the coming months.

Carlivati teased "twists and turns" in the Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) murder mystery. He explained:

We’re playing the family grieving and, at the same time, the mystery unravels. We keep building up the suspects and then, knocking them down.

Plus, there's the return of Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) on Beyond Salem, debuting July 11 on Peacock. Carlivati said:

This is a super-exciting chapter for Bo and Hope fans. I hope they will be happy.

And complications, of course, will ensue after the many heated kisses between EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) and sister-in-law Belle Black (Martha Madison). Carlivati said of the characters: