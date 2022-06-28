Jeopardy! EP Michael Davies: "We Hope to Have a Hosting Announcement Very, Very Soon"

Backstage at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys, Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies reflected on the game show's recent ups and downs. Davies spoke on former EP Mike Richards as host (and then his subsequent stepping down) and fans' passionate reaction to winners.

He told Variety:

The scandal was, as we call it at ‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘the awkward months.' But it showed the power of our audience and how passionately our fans care about the program, which is just so important. What’s happened over the course of the season — Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider and Mattea [Roach] and Ryan [Long] — really made us just remember how incredible the game is. The stars of our show and Mayim [Bialik] and Ken [Jennings] have done incredible job hosting.

He continued: