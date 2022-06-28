Skip to main content

Kelsey Wang on The Young and The Restless' Allie: "There’s a Blossoming Relationship With Noah"

AFF/Steven Bergman

AFF/Steven Bergman

The Young and the Restless newbie Kelsey Wang (Allie) is teasing what's to come for her character. On the Daytime Emmys red carpet, she told Soap Hub that fans can expect Allie's romantic life to continue to develop.

She dished:

There’s a blossoming relationship with Noah [Newman, Rory Gibson]. A lot is going to come very soon, and I think the viewers will be very happy.

Might Noah and Allie go on a double date with another Newman-Abbott couple, Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle (Michael Mealor)? Wang said:

Maybe there’s a scene.

And while Allie might have a few secrets, Wang said, she isn't a scammer. The actress noted:

I don’t think it’s anything like [that], I’m not trying to rip off the Abbotts. Once and for all, I’m not trying to scam them. I don’t think it’s anything like that.

