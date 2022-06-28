NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp Talks Daytime's Commitment to Social Issues

NATAS

In an interview with Los Angeles magazine, NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp weighed in on daytime's long history of addressing important issues. The 49th Annual Daytime Emmys took place on the same day as the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

He said:

Daytime has been at the forefront of tackling major social issues for decades. The first abortion storyline to appear on American television was on a daytime drama 10 years before Roe V. Wade.

Daytime was the first time gay marriage was addressed on television, the first time teen pregnancy was addressed on television consistently, daytime has been where we have confronted these challenging issues of the day and I expect we will continue to confront them now.

Sharp also discussed The Young and the Restless's Mishael Morgan (Amanda) being the first Black actress to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Emmy. He reflected: