The Bold and The Beautiful's Rena Sofer: "Eric Tells Quinn to Stop The Wedding"

The Bold and the Beautiful's Rena Sofer (Quinn) is front and center this week as her character's marriage crumbles...and a new (old) love might emerge. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, Sofer previewed the demise of Quinn's union with Eric (John McCook) and her subsequent pursuit of Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Sofer noted that Eric's hangup wasn't so much that Quinn had an affair, but that Quinn fell in love with Carter...who is now about to wed Paris (Diamond White). What's a man to do?

Sofer commented:

Eric tells Quinn to stop the wedding. It just makes sense, especially since he'd rather be back with Donna [Jennifer Gareis]. However, let me make it clear that it's not them hugging it out. Despite her own past [indiscretion], she's still mad at Eric for what he did. However, Quinn and Eric do still love each other, despite the pain they've caused one another.

Quinn hightails it to the site of Carter and Paris' pending nuptials. Sofer previewed:

The frantic chase is pretty comical. She is desperately afraid that she won't make it in time.

Once she does arrive, what will happen? Sofer demurred but teased: