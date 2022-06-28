Skip to main content

The Locher Room Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Port Charles With Cast and Show's Creator Wednesday

Port Charles Reunion

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of supernatural sudser Port Charles, the cast and show's creators will appear on The Locher Room. Cast members Ise, formerly known as Kiko Ellsworth (Jamal Woods), Jon Lindstrom (Dr. Kevin Collins), Julie Pinson (Dr. Eve Lambert), and Marie Wilson (Karen Cates) will join Alan Locher, along with creator and executive producer Wendy Riche and showrunner Julie Hanan Carruthers.

The event takes place June 29 at 3 PM EST. To tune in, click here.

