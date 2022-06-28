WATCH: The View Hosts React to Roe v. Wade Ruling (VIDEO)

Last Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which protected women's right to have legal abortions. And the ladies of The View didn't hold back when it came to sharing their reactions.

Sunny Hostin, who shared that her views were tied to her Catholic faith, opined:

I don’t believe in abortion at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it.

Whoopi Goldberg stated that she supports parents' rights to make their own decisions, commenting:

And I appreciate everybody's religion, but I do not subscribe to your religion. I don't ask you to subscribe to mine and you do not have the right, based on your religious beliefs, to tell me. Because what's next, as Clarence Thomas is signaling? They would like to get rid of contraception.

Ana Navarro observed:

So, if they're going to ban a family's choice, there’s going to be more poor kids. There are going to be more kids in adoption. There's going to be more kids in foster care. There are going to be more abused kids. There are going to be a lot of other things, and those hypocritical states need to step up and provide the services.

Sara Haines added that this ruling would not reduce the number of abortions, just the number of safe abortion conducted, and Joy Behar shared her opinion that both sides of the aisle use abortion as a "wedge issue for votes."

