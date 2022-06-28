Skip to main content

WATCH: Y&R's Mishael Morgan: "I Hope This Step Forward Shows That We Can be Equal" (VIDEO)

The Young and the Restless's Mishael Morgan (Amanda) brought home the gold at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys. The star appeared on CBS' The Talk to discuss her meaningful victory.

As the first Black actress to be the winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Morgan reflected on the award:

It means everything. It means my hard work has paid off and I feel like it just...when I was a kid,  my dad always told me, you need to be ten times better because you’re Black, just to be seen as equal. And I hope this step forward shows that we can be equal. We’re getting to a place where more of us can just be our best and that’s enough.

Originally, Morgan planned to be an attorney "for a very long time." She said that, as an immigrant, she particularly wanted a stable career path. Of course, she ended up an actor, saying:

And God intervened and I decided to become an actor. And I didn’t understand why, and then I really truly think it’s because storytellers, they have a way of impacting and changing and  influencing the world so much faster.

She added:

Sometimes even faster than politics. I hope we can make some things change back very, very soon.

Peep the interview below.

