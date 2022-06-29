Booked and Busy: Days of Our Lives Grad Shelley Hennig Books Netflix Series and New Thriller

Steven Bergman Photography

This week, Days of Our Lives grad Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) booked two major projects. She signed on to star opposite Nick Zano in the Netflix series Obliterated, while she also inked a deal to appear in the thriller the Last Girl.

All My Children

Carol Burnett (ex-Verla) will guest star as Marion on the second half of AMC and AMC+'s Better Call Saul's sixth and final season, debuting July 11

As the World Turns

Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar) will appear on Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis, streaming now on Amazon Freevee

The Bold and the Beautiful

Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will write/direct/star in the Spy Kids reboot for Netflix, Skydance, and Spyglass

Days of Our Lives

Eric Martsolf (Brady), Wally Kurth (Justin), Brandon Barash (Jake), and Carson Boatman (Johnny) will be touring as the band The Day Players

General Hospital