Booked and Busy: Days of Our Lives Grad Shelley Hennig Books Netflix Series and New Thriller
This week, Days of Our Lives grad Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) booked two major projects. She signed on to star opposite Nick Zano in the Netflix series Obliterated, while she also inked a deal to appear in the thriller the Last Girl.
All My Children
- Carol Burnett (ex-Verla) will guest star as Marion on the second half of AMC and AMC+'s Better Call Saul's sixth and final season, debuting July 11
As the World Turns
- Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar) will appear on Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis, streaming now on Amazon Freevee
- Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) will appear on NBC's special Ukraine: Answering the Call, airing July 3 at 7 PM EST
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will write/direct/star in the Spy Kids reboot for Netflix, Skydance, and Spyglass
- Adain Bradley (ex-Xander) will star in the film Horrorscape, about college students whose horoscopes are read and then begin dying in related ways
Days of Our Lives
- Eric Martsolf (Brady), Wally Kurth (Justin), Brandon Barash (Jake), and Carson Boatman (Johnny) will be touring as the band The Day Players
- Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan) will appear on Seasons 6 and 7 of just-renewed Netflix hit Selling Sunset
- Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) has signed on to star as a CIA agent in the Netflix action comedy series Obliterated from the creators of Cobra Kai; she will also appear in the Antonio Banderas thriller The Last Girl, heading into production in Ireland this summer
