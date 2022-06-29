Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: Days of Our Lives Grad Shelley Hennig Books Netflix Series and New Thriller

Shelley Hennig

This week, Days of Our Lives grad Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) booked two major projects. She signed on to star opposite Nick Zano in the Netflix series Obliterated, while she also inked a deal to appear in the thriller the Last Girl.

All My Children

  • Carol Burnett (ex-Verla) will guest star as Marion on the second half of AMC and AMC+'s Better Call Saul's sixth and final season, debuting July 11

As the World Turns

  • Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar) will appear on Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis, streaming now on Amazon Freevee
  • Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) will appear on NBC's special Ukraine: Answering the Call, airing July 3 at 7 PM EST
The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will write/direct/star in the Spy Kids reboot for Netflix, Skydance, and Spyglass
  • Adain Bradley (ex-Xander) will star in the film Horrorscape, about college students whose horoscopes are read and then begin dying in related ways

Days of Our Lives

  • Eric Martsolf (Brady), Wally Kurth (Justin), Brandon Barash (Jake), and Carson Boatman (Johnny) will be touring as the band The Day Players
  • Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan) will appear on Seasons 6 and 7 of just-renewed Netflix hit Selling Sunset
  • Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) has signed on to star as a CIA agent in the Netflix action comedy series Obliterated from the creators of Cobra Kai; she will also appear in the Antonio Banderas thriller The Last Girl, heading into production in Ireland this summer

General Hospital

  • Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) is shooting the movie Wineville
  • Tony Geary (ex-Luke) guests on Episode 9 of THIS SHOW SUCKS: Truth + Consequences
  • A Martinez (ex-Roy) will voice Master Pakku on the Paramount and Nickelodeon's live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender 

