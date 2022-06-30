John McCook, Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

My Dad is Banging my Aunt?! Eric and Donna are in bed stunned by Bridget and Quinn’s presence at the door. Quinn was worried about Eric’s health and all this time he hasn’t been playing pickleball, he’s been playing Donna. Quinn and Bridget show Eric the ring that tracks his vital signs - which is why she knew his heart rate was spiking.

Quinn immediately thinks Eric is exacting revenge on her for her affair with Carter. He assures her that is not the case. Donna loves him and they have fun together. Furthermore, everything is easier with Donna and he trusts her. He looks to Donna and asks if he and Quinn can be alone, leading Bridget and Donna to exit.

Sunrise, Sunset: Quinn is beside herself wondering if this is the end of their marriage. Quinn is desperate to know why Eric didn’t open up to her sooner. She is shattered, and doesn’t know how to feel. Quinn thought Eric was the most loyal man in the entire world - have they met?

Eric explains the more Quinn tried to stay away from Carter and keep their marriage together, the more he was drawn to Donna. He knows she is still in love with Carter. Eric thinks they need to let go of their love story. What they feel for Donna and Carter isn’t wrong. Eric thinks he and Quinn were meant to be together, until they weren’t.

Quinn doesn’t think she knows how to let Eric go. Eric says she can and she will. Quinn admits she is in love with Carter, but has been fighting it so hard. Eric takes Quinn’s hand and they tell each other how much they’ve loved their time together.

Eric then snaps Quinn to attention and tells her that Carter is down the beach about to make the biggest mistake of his life. Quinn removes her wedding ring, hands it to Eric, and then tells him she’ll be keeping the bigger diamond. With that, she exits.

A Parisian Wedding at an Italian Restaurant: Carter is at Il Giardino, which has supposedly been transformed into Paris, France. Just then, Paris calls to check on things. After they hang up, Ridge enters the building. He says he can tell Carter is conflicted and it’s not too late for him to change his mind. Ridge confirms with day player waiter the building has security just in case Sheila shows up. He returns to Carter and says he knows he wants to be with Quinn.

Charlie arrives and talks to day player waiter saying Pam couldn’t make it. Just then, Bill enters. Charlie wonders if Bill is lost. Zende and Hope are now downstairs with Bill, Charlie, and day player waiter.

Carter and Ridge have relocated to a random room in a random house, where Ridge once again questions why this wedding is moving so fast. Speaking of moving fast, Ridge left and re-entered the room to tell Carter it’s time to get on with the ceremony. Carter sends him away and says he needs a minute.

Paris is getting ready in a random room in a random house with Hope by her side. They are discussing how happy she and Carter will be together, if only Mama Grace would get on board.

Paris tells Hope she invited Bill since he is such a big contributor to the foundation (I forgot she was running).

Zende enters and Hope leaves. He was hoping Grace would be there helping Paris get ready. Just then, Grace enters. She tells Paris she isn’t mad at her, but is heartbroken for her baby girl.

Grace reviews all of Carter’s transgressions to illustrate her disdain for their impending union. She begs Paris not to marry Carter. Grace thinks he is running from something and Paris is destined to get hurt. Hope arrives to tell Paris it’s time to get on with the nuptials.

The wedding is about to begin. Charlie is standing next to Carter and randomly asks him if he’s sure he wants to go through with such a permanent move. Really, Charlie?

Random Thoughts:

-Eric is the most loyal man Quinn has ever known? That does not speak well for the other men Quinn has met.

-Eric and Quinn’s confrontation was a little anti-climactic, but it was also sweet and funny.

-I LOVE that Quinn is keeping the big diamond.

-Why are Carter and Paris getting married at Il Giardino?

-Why is there a day player waiter? Couldn’t Deacon have helped Carter with the rushed decor?

-Does Il Giardino have upstairs rooms where folks can get ready?

-After this wedding mess is over, can we PLEASE get an explanation for Grace’s presence and hatred of Carter?

What are your random thoughts? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!