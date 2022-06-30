The Talk's Jerry O'Connell to Co-Host CBS' The Real Love Boat

AFF/Steven Bergman

Jerry O’Connell is keeping it in the CBS family. A co-host on the network's The Talk, the actor is also slated to co-host the reality program The Real Love Boat this fall, CBS announced in a press release.

O'Connell will front the show with wife Rebecca Romijn. The real-life lovebirds will guide contestants through the "dating adventure series," inspired by the hit 1970s series. Singles will cruise the Mediterranean on a Princess Cruise vessel while going on dates and doing challenges...complete with plenty of twists. At the end of the show, one couple will bring home a cash prize and Princess Cruises trip.

O'Connell and Romijn said in a statement:

After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship, seemed like a dream come true. When we heard it was aboard THE REAL LOVE BOAT, that dream got an iconic theme song - 'we promise something for everyone.'

The Real Love Boat will premiere Oct. 5 at 9 PM EST, part of CBS' "All Reality-Wednesday" slate.