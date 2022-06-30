General Hospital star Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) took home her first Emmy on June 25, snagging the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The newly-minted winner spoke to Michael Fairman TV about her victory.

When she heard her name called, Thiebaud said:

It took me a couple seconds to really get out of my chair, 'cause I was just kind of in shock. And my mom is there and I'm so happy that she's here tonight and I won and she got to be here with me in this moment. And I'm going on stage and I'm thinking, like, what am I going to say?

She added:

It's just overwhelming.

The star then gushed:

I can't believe this. I can't believe this.

Peep the clip below.