WATCH: General Hospital's Kelly Thiebaud Gushes Over Emmy Win (VIDEO)

General Hospital star Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) took home her first Emmy on June 25, snagging the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The newly-minted winner spoke to Michael Fairman TV about her victory.

When she heard her name called, Thiebaud said:

It took me a couple seconds to really get out of my chair, 'cause I was just kind of in shock. And my mom is there and I'm so happy that she's here tonight and I won and she got to be here with me in this moment. And I'm going on stage and I'm thinking, like, what am I going to say?

She added:

It's just overwhelming.

The star then gushed:

I can't believe this. I can't believe this.

Peep the clip below.

