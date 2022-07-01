JPI, Howard Wise

Kristian Alfonso is back! The Days of Our Lives veteran will reprise the part of Hope Brady on Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, premiering July 11. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, she opened up about reuniting with her DAYS family.

Alfonso noted that she became uncharacteristically “anxiety-ridden” and nervous upon reprising her iconic role. She explained:

I feel that the reason I was feeling that so much is because I wanted to to be incredible and amazing, and I wanted it to be everything that the fans have wanted, because there was no closure when I left Days of Our Lives, and there were a lot of unanswered questions: 'Why didn’t you come back for this and why didn’t Hope do this?' Well, first of all, the opportunity never came up. But this is like a love letter; this is for the fans. This is for the viewers who stuck by me, stuck by Days of Our Lives. We talk about family. They are a part of my family. They’re part of Hope’s family, and that is also a big reason that played a part in my decision.

She reunited with former scene partner Peter Reckell (Bo) in filming the series. Alfonso mused:

The wonderful thing about working with people you trust, and feel comfortable with, is that Pete and I always have each other's back. It was like getting back on the bike again. But it was wonderful. It was really great.

Alfonso also teamed up for scenes with on-screen daughter Victoria Konefal (Ciara). She recalled: