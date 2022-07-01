Skip to main content

Tamron Hall Show Season 4 to Premiere September 6

Tamron Hall

A week after her latest Daytime Emmy win, Tamron Hall is already planning a fall return for her talk show. ABC News announced in a press release that Season 4 of Tamron Hall will kick off September 6.

Hall said in a statement:

On the heels of the exciting and humbling Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Talk Show Host, to coming off recent season high record ratings, I can’t wait to return for season 4 and continue our amazing conversations with unforgettable guests. Our audience keeps growing and I’m so honored to spend this golden hour with the Tam Fam every day.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall Show
Talk Shows

Tamron Hall Show Gets Two-Season Renewal

By Carly SilverNov 8, 2021Comment
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall Show
Talk Shows

Tamron Hall Show's 3rd Season To Debut Sept. 6

By Jillian BoweAug 25, 2021Comment
Tamron Hall Show
Talk Shows

Tamron Hall's Talk Show Renewed for Third Season

By Carly SilverOct 6, 2020Comment
Tamron Hall
Talk Shows

WATCH: Tamron Hall Announces Talk Show's Season 2 Premiere Date

By Carly SilverAug 20, 2020Comment