Tamron Hall Show Season 4 to Premiere September 6
A week after her latest Daytime Emmy win, Tamron Hall is already planning a fall return for her talk show. ABC News announced in a press release that Season 4 of Tamron Hall will kick off September 6.
Hall said in a statement:
On the heels of the exciting and humbling Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Talk Show Host, to coming off recent season high record ratings, I can’t wait to return for season 4 and continue our amazing conversations with unforgettable guests. Our audience keeps growing and I’m so honored to spend this golden hour with the Tam Fam every day.
