The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of July 4-8, 2022

Kimberlin Brown

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) begin to figure out who is helping Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Eric (John McCook) announces life-changing news.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) fully regains consciousness, but has no idea what is going on.

Ridge and Taylor (Krista Allen) have an awkward conversation about Brooke.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) goes back to work at Forrester Creations.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) get to know each other again…nekkid.

Jack (Ted King) returns determined to try and put his life back together.

Sheila begins to lose her patience with Finn.

Quinn and Donna have a very awkward encounter.

Jack pays Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Taylor a visit.

Finn meets Mike (Ken Hanes).

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!