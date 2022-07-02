Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of July 4-8, 2022

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Next week, Salem gathers to mourn Abigail Deveraux DiMera. Abigail’s family and friends comfort each other and share stories of her, whilst grieving her untimely passing.

Chad (Billy Flynn) is the most impacted as he has been left a widower and single father. However, his grief and sadness quickly turns to rage as Rafe (Galen Gering) arrests a suspect in Abigail’s case.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!