Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of July 4-8, 2022

Deidre Hall

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Salem says goodbye to Abigail.

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) gets to bond with the wee baby Shawn Christian.

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) eavesdrops on Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) checks in on Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Marlena (Deidre Hall) has words with EJ about Belle (Martha Madison).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) ponder who could have killed Abigail.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) has questions for Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) about Jan Spears.

Chad (Billy Flynn) feels aimless after Abigail’s funeral.

An arrest is made in Abigail’s murder.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) tells Roman (Josh Taylor) the truth.

Orpheus (George DelHoyo) does his best to keep Evan (Brock Kelly) under his thumb.

The wee baby Bo is christened.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) confides in Will (Chandler Massey).

Nancy (Patrika Darbo) sets Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) straight.

Clyde (James Read) tells Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) he had nothing to do with Abigail’s murder.

Jan Spears takes the wee baby Shawn Christian to see Evan.

Ava (Tamara Braun) isn’t terribly sure about Gwen’s involvement in Abigail’s murder.

Nancy and Marlena have a little chat about Clyde.

Will comes face to face with Leo.

Chad plays the blame game.

Leo and Nancy go AT each other.

Ben and Ciara hit the trail…for now.

