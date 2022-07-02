Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Valentin Turns His Focus to Anna

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of July 4-8, 2022
James Patrick Stuart

James Patrick Stuart

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Terry (Cassandra James) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) bond over their love lives.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) decide they need to do more talking.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) face stumbling blocks.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) turns his focus to Anna (Finola Hughes).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Gregory (Gregory Harrison) let the readers decide their differences.

Valentin causes Laura (Genie Francis) concern.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Esme Blackmails Nikolas to Regain Access to Spring Ridge 

Sonny (Maurice Benard) tries to set Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) straight.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ned (Wally Kurth) disagree about Cody (Josh Kelly).

Finn (Michael Easton) and Chase don’t see eye to eye.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) scolds Valentin for failing to get Laura out of his way.

Britt finds herself the odd woman out whilst on a picnic with Austin (Roger Howarth) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Ned thinks he may have some insight into Brook Lynn.

Victor and Anna have a tension-filled conversation. 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Nikolas Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: A Drunken Nikolas Provides Esme an Opportunity For Seduction

By Joshua BaldwinMay 28, 2022Comment
gh_spoilers_6_17_2022
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: ELQ Board Members Meet to Decide The Company’s Future

By Joshua BaldwinJun 17, 2022Comment
Laura Spencer, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Laura Digs In Her Heels to Protect Her Brood From Victor

By Joshua BaldwinJan 28, 2022Comment
Lucy Coe, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Lucy Pushes Martin to Come Clean With Valentin

By Joshua BaldwinApr 29, 2022Comment