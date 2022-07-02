General Hospital Spoilers for the week of July 4-8, 2022

Terry (Cassandra James) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) bond over their love lives.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) decide they need to do more talking.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) face stumbling blocks.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) turns his focus to Anna (Finola Hughes).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Gregory (Gregory Harrison) let the readers decide their differences.

Valentin causes Laura (Genie Francis) concern.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) tries to set Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) straight.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ned (Wally Kurth) disagree about Cody (Josh Kelly).

Finn (Michael Easton) and Chase don’t see eye to eye.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) scolds Valentin for failing to get Laura out of his way.

Britt finds herself the odd woman out whilst on a picnic with Austin (Roger Howarth) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Ned thinks he may have some insight into Brook Lynn.

Victor and Anna have a tension-filled conversation.

