Ratings, Rants, and Raves: The Bold and the Beautiful Moves to Within Striking Distance of The Young and the Restless in Total Viewers

Naomi Matsuda

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of June 20-24, 2022. The preemptions plague resulting from the January 6 hearings continued to play hell with daytime’s numbers as only The Bold and the Beautiful and The Talk were able to gain in total viewers for the week. Let’s get into it…

On the game show front, The Price is Right averaged 3.869 million viewers across both half-hours. The CBS game show dropped 78,000 total viewers for the week and managed to creep up slightly in the key demo of Women 18-49. TPIR is also one of only three daytime broadcast shows to post yearly gains adding 73,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021. TPIR’s CBS counterpart, Let’s Make a Deal averaged 2.365 million viewers across both half-hours, and managed to tick up slightly in the key demo of Women 25-54. LMAD did not fair as well year to year, dropping 196,000 total viewers from this week in 2021.

On the talk show front, CBS’ The Talk (1.458 million/1.0) gained 76,000 total viewers for the week, and managed to increase it’s audience in the key demo of Women 18-49. In addition, The Talk gained 176,000 viewers from this week in 2021. The CBS talker was one of only two daytime broadcast series to gain weekly and year to year in total viewers. ABC’s #1 daytime show, The View (2.199 million/1.6) managed to hold steady across both key demos, but dropped 11,000 total viewers for the week and 63,000 total viewers from this week in 2021.

On the daytime drama front, B&B (2.918 million/2.0) was the big winner of the week, featuring stories focused on Li (Naomi Matsuda) crossing Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), resulting in her car exploding and pitching into a random body of water, and Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) closing in on the realization that Eric (John McCook) doesn’t actually have a pickleball addiction.

The CBS daytime drama held steady across both key demos, tying The Young and the Restless in Women 25-54. B&B gained an impressive 171,000 total viewers for the week and 42,000 total viewers year to year. B&B joins The Talk as the only two daytime broadcast series to post both weekly and yearly gains. Of note, B&B has pulled to within 130,000 total viewers of perennial #1 daytime drama Y&R.

General Hospital (2.060 million/1.4) dropped 87,000 total viewers for the week as Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) revoked Esme’s (Avery Pohl) access to Ryan, and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) retained his CEO status at ELQ. GH held steady across both key demos, tying B&B amongst Women 18-49. The ABC sudser did not fair as well year to year dropping 216,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021.

Days of Our Lives (1.535 million/1.1) dropped 188,000 total viewers this week as Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) had their Juneteenth wedding, which ended with Lani (Sal Stowers) admitting to all that attended that she was the one who shot and killed TR (William Christian).

DAYS held steady across both key demos and managed to gain 46,000 total viewers year to year - one of only three daytime broadcast shows to do so. It would be very interesting to know what the viewership was on Peacock for the Juneteenth wedding episode and how it might or might not have impacted DAYS’ ratings for the week, had it aired on NBC.

Y&R (3.273 million/2.1) continues to reign supreme as the #1 daytime drama, even managing to increase its numbers in the key demo of Women 18-49. However, the CBS sudser brings up the rear this week in our coverage because they dropped 225,000 total viewers for the week and 220,000 viewers year to year while featuring stories focused on Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) rage over Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) support of Diane (Susan Walters), and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) annoyance at Victoria (Amelia Heinle) seemingly going rogue.

