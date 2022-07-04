Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Finn Wakes Up and Questions Sheila About Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of July 4-8, 2022
Tanner Novlan

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) finally comes back to the land of the living...only to see Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) standing over him. If you think he has amnesia, think again. Finn remembers Sheila shooting him...and she politely apologizes for it. Will she tell him the truth when he asks where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is?

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) adamantly declares to Taylor (Krista Allen) that HE must find Sheila and put her behind bars before someone else gets hurt.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

