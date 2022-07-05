Skip to main content

Janai Norman Boards Good Morning America Saturday and Sunday

Janai Norman

The Saturday and Sunday editions of Good Morning America are set to welcome Janai Norman as a new co-anchor. Deadline reports that the journalist will join Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson on weekends. Norman has worked at ABC News in different capacities for over a decade.

In a note to employees, ABC News president Kim Godwin wrote:

Janai is a versatile and talented journalist, whether she is anchoring at the desk, conducting a one-on-one interview with a newsmaker of the day or reporting in the field on breaking news.

She puts her heart into her work and makes it a priority to cover the most important underreported issues of our time, including the maternal mortality crisis facing Black women and the stigma of mental health.

