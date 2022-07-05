YouTube

The Saturday and Sunday editions of Good Morning America are set to welcome Janai Norman as a new co-anchor. Deadline reports that the journalist will join Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson on weekends. Norman has worked at ABC News in different capacities for over a decade.

In a note to employees, ABC News president Kim Godwin wrote:

Janai is a versatile and talented journalist, whether she is anchoring at the desk, conducting a one-on-one interview with a newsmaker of the day or reporting in the field on breaking news.