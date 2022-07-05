Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers Thank Fans For Supporting Them on Days of Our Lives

Former Days of Our Lives stars Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani) are grateful for the love fans have shown them. The duo thanked DAYS fans and viewers for the support they've received over the years on Stowers's last day on the show via Twitter on Friday.

Archey first tweeted:

Soon after, Stowers tweeted:

Onscreen family Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) also showed the love for the two by tweeting out: