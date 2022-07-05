Sorry "CIN" fans. It appears the popular couple is departing Salem. Actors Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara) will both be leaving Days of Our Lives. Soap Opera Digest is reporting the duo will be exiting the series but fans will still be able to see the pair in the upcoming second installment of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Head writer Ron Carlivati spoke with the magazine about the two saying farewell to the show and revealed Konefal is looking to get into work outside of daytime and wasn't able to be at the show full time. Carlivati explained:

She (Victoria) really just wasn’t available on a regular basis, and in the way our show works and how you have to schedule people, it just became less feasible to keep her in that status.

Regarding Wilson leaving, Carlivati wanted Cin to have a pleasant exit. According to the writer:

The couple is so popular, you want them to have a happy ending. But then that involved writing Rob off the show, who doesn’t necessarily want to leave.

Rumors persist Wilson will return to the sudser in a new role. The final episode for both Wilson and Konefal is slated for July 8.