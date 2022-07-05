Ted King on Jack's Return to The Bold and The Beautiful: "Sheila Might Want to Watch Her Back"

AFF/Steven Bergman

Jack Hamilton (Ted King) is coming for Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) on The Bold and the Beautiful. Emmy winner King is making his way back to the SoCal soap and his character Jack is out for blood from his deranged baby mama for "killing" their son Finn (Tanner Novlan). In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, King gives a little scoop on what fans should expect when Jack returns.

King stated:

Sheila might want to watch her back. This is not a happy family. At this point we’ve only seen Jack and Sheila extremely distant – and at each other’s throat. So, I don’t think it’s going to get any better.

That is an understatement.