As it's a holiday week, things might be a bit quieter than usual in some sectors, but soap stars are still making noise. Judith Light, who broke out as One Life to Live's Karen Wolek, adds another credit to her jam-packed resume with a starring role in an anthology-type Peacock series. Not many details are being released on the mystery-drama so far, but it will also star S. Epatha Merkerson.

All My Children

Kathryn Newton (ex-Colby) will headline the Zelda Williams-directed and Diablo Cody-written Lisa Frankenstein, which also stars Cole Sprouse

Another World

Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) stars in a new Allbirds commercial that has a lot of references to her past projects

The Bold and the Beautiful

Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) stars in the Freeform thriller The Watchful Eye, which was recently given a series order

One Life to Live

Zetna Fuentes (director) will direct the pilot of Hulu family drama Black Cake

(ex-Karen) will headline Peacock's mystery-drama series Poker Face alongside Casper Van Dien (ex-Ty) has signed on to the action-thriller Hunt Club

The Young and the Restless