Booked and Busy: One Life to Life Vet Judith Light Co-Headlines Peacock Mystery-Drama

Judith Light

As it's a holiday week, things might be a bit quieter than usual in some sectors, but soap stars are still making noise. Judith Light, who broke out as One Life to Live's Karen Wolek, adds another credit to her jam-packed resume with a starring role in an anthology-type Peacock series. Not many details are being released on the mystery-drama so far, but it will also star S. Epatha Merkerson.

All My Children

  • Kathryn Newton (ex-Colby) will headline the Zelda Williams-directed and Diablo Cody-written Lisa Frankenstein, which also stars Cole Sprouse

Another World

  • Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) stars in a new Allbirds commercial that has a lot of references to her past projects
The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) stars in the Freeform thriller The Watchful Eye, which was recently given a series order

One Life to Live

  • Zetna Fuentes (director) will direct the pilot of Hulu family drama Black Cake
  • Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) will announce the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations July 12 with JB Smoove
  • Judith Light (ex-Karen) will headline Peacock's mystery-drama series Poker Face alongside S. Epatha Merkerson
  • Casper Van Dien (ex-Ty) has signed on to the action-thriller Hunt Club

The Young and the Restless

  • Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) has released a song and music video for "You Ruined Nirvana"

