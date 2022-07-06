Skip to main content

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso on DAYS: Beyond Salem Reunion: "It's Like Old Home Week"

Peter Reckell, Kristian Alfonso, Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives veterans Kristian Alfonso (Hope) and Peter Reckell (Bo) will soon be back in action on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Ahead of the Peacock series' July 11 premiere, the actors sat down with TV Insider to talk about teaming up once again.

Reckell revealed:

The writing, there’s so much history to it. The first time I read the whole script, these writers, it’s as if they had been writing the show back in the ‘80s and they brought all this stuff into the present day. Anybody who’s watched the show since we’ve been on and since ’83, you will love this because you’ll go, ‘Oh, I remember that. Oh, I remember that.’

Alfonso chimed in:

You'll be going down memory lane with us.

How do they feel to be back together again? Reckell mused:

It's like Old Home Week.

